iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $38,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

