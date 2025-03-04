Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 55.4% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. 362,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,155. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

