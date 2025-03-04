Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2025

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 55.4% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. 362,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,155. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.