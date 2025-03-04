MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0196 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of MIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 80,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,832. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
