MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0196 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 80,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,832. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

