Air France-KLM (AFLYY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter.

Air France-KLM Trading Up 4.5 %

AFLYY stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFLYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

