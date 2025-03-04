Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,311 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,904.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 678.9% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,221.28. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.