Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 151,748 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

