106,651 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 106,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 114,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 97,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,232,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. Barclays began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

