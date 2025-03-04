Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Metis Global Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,531.55. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,316 shares of company stock worth $25,062,887. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $168.66 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day moving average is $177.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

