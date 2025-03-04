Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 5.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in CGI by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in CGI during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIB opened at $103.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.75. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.92 and a fifty-two week high of $122.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.1039 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

