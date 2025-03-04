Reviewing Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rumble and Magnite”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Rumble alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $85.65 million 38.73 -$116.42 million ($0.63) -13.51 Magnite $668.17 million 3.09 -$159.18 million $0.14 104.93

Rumble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 2 1 0 2.33 Magnite 0 1 12 0 2.92

This is a summary of current ratings for Rumble and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Rumble currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.51%. Magnite has a consensus price target of $19.27, indicating a potential upside of 31.17%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than Magnite.

Risk & Volatility

Rumble has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -152.81% -62.75% -50.56% Magnite 2.62% 4.64% 1.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.1% of Rumble shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magnite beats Rumble on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers. It markets its solutions through sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.