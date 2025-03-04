Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the January 31st total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.2 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of SBGSF opened at $236.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.74. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $215.55 and a one year high of $289.56.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider Electric S.E.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.