Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Solitario Resources in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Solitario Resources Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in Solitario Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Solitario Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 165,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 59,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

XPL stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Solitario Resources has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

