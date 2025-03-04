Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Solitario Resources in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
XPL stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Solitario Resources has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.89.
Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.
