Contrasting Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wingstop and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wingstop
|0
|7
|14
|0
|2.67
|California Beach Restaurants
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Wingstop currently has a consensus target price of $357.67, indicating a potential upside of 59.47%. Given Wingstop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wingstop is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.
Risk and Volatility
Profitability
This table compares Wingstop and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wingstop
|17.37%
|-21.59%
|20.86%
|California Beach Restaurants
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Wingstop and California Beach Restaurants”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wingstop
|$625.81 million
|10.27
|$70.18 million
|$3.71
|60.46
|California Beach Restaurants
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.
Summary
Wingstop beats California Beach Restaurants on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
About California Beach Restaurants
California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.
