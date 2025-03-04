ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Senior Officer P. Derek Cook Sells 400 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) Senior Officer P. Derek Cook sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.86, for a total transaction of C$19,144.00.

ATCO Stock Performance

TSE ACO.X traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$47.92. 393,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ATCO Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.67. The firm has a market cap of C$4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACO.X. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on ATCO from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

ATCO Company Profile

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

