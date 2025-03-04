Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $4.87 on Tuesday, reaching $44.48. 448,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSII. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

