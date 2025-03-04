Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Announces Earnings Results

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 72,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,395. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 million, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.