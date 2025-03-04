Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of EOS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 127,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,417. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $24.98.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
