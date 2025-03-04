Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EOS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 127,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,417. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $24.98.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.