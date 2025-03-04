Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

CIK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. 733,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,381. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Insider Activity

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

In other news, insider Laura A. Defelice acquired 40,766 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $119,036.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,413.84. This represents a 614.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

