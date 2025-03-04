Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 757,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,853. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

About Orion Group

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.