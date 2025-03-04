Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETWGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Shares of ETW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. 324,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,611. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

