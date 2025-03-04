Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,814. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

