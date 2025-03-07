Fortitude Gold Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

Fortitude Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fortitude Gold stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.79. 104,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,594. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

