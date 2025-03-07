MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 107,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 161,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of -4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.