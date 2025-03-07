Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.74 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.16 ($0.18), with a volume of 7898785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.18 ($0.18).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.06. The company has a market cap of £253.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 100,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,849.81). Insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

