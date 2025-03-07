Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Sells $25,835.37 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) EVP Tyrone Graham sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $25,835.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at $314,543.40. This represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tyrone Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Tyrone Graham sold 3,317 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $101,168.50.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.49. 156,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $904.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAL. Piper Sandler cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

