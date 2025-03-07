TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 21000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
TRU Precious Metals Stock Up 33.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$4.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
TRU Precious Metals Company Profile
TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
