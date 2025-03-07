ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,657,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 2,713,186 shares.The stock last traded at $89.09 and had previously closed at $88.43.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,312.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 142,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 139,728 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,406,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,793,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,711,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 563.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 61,356 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

