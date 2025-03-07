Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344.20 ($4.45) and last traded at GBX 387.50 ($5.01), with a volume of 1902746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379 ($4.90).

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 428.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 394.71. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Allianz Technology Trust

In other news, insider Lucy Costa bought 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.70) per share, for a total transaction of £31,663.80 ($40,925.16). Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

