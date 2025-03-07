iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,835,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 855% from the previous session’s volume of 506,338 shares.The stock last traded at $25.51 and had previously closed at $25.49.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

