Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Up 15.2% – Here’s What Happened

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,675 ($21.59) and last traded at GBX 1,675 ($21.59). 956,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 989,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,454 ($18.74).

Wizz Air Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,453.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,371.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 200 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

