Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Azarga Metals Stock Up 16.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Azarga Metals Company Profile
Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.
