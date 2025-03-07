Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Down 11.4% – Here’s Why

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 710,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 229,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Falco Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.85. The company has a market cap of C$48.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.59.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

