Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Shares Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 108,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 76,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Granada Gold Mine Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.55.
About Granada Gold Mine
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Granada Gold Mine
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.