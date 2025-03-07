Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.45), with a volume of 82539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.49).

Headlam Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.55. The company has a market capitalization of £87.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Headlam Group

In other news, insider Jemima Bird purchased 7,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £11,285.19 ($14,586.00). Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.