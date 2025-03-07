Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Macarthur Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.81.
About Macarthur Minerals
Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.
