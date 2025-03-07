TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.66 ($0.03), with a volume of 14328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.63 ($0.03).

TMT Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.82.

TMT Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Admitted to AIM in 2010, TMT Investments Plc manages a global investment portfolio of over 50 tech companies focused primarily on Big Data/Cloud, SaaS (software-as-a-service), Mobility, and FinTech and representing net assets of US$208 million at end December 2023. The Company’s objective is to generate an attractive rate of return for shareholders, predominantly through capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMT Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.