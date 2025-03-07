Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Sells $475,628.72 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) CFO Jill Klindt sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $475,628.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,352.16. The trade was a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Workiva Price Performance

WK traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 988,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,832. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.20. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $116.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $1,217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 138.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

