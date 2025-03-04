Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up about 1.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $26,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

