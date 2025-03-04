Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,792 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $7,416,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 45,529 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

