ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.44% of ATS worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in ATS by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,565,000 after purchasing an additional 142,671 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in ATS by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,086,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in ATS by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 717,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 584,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ATS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its position in ATS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 641,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATS opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. ATS Co. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.13.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. Research analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

