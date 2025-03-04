Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 11,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 16,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 464 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $213,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,883.75. This trade represents a 65.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 755 shares of company stock worth $342,972 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $558.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $574.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE NOC opened at $473.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $418.60 and a one year high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $469.56 and its 200-day moving average is $495.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 29.08%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

