Mainstream Capital Management LLC Invests $57,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $225.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $194.38 and a 12-month high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.