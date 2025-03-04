Mainstream Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after buying an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,870,000 after buying an additional 82,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after buying an additional 2,535,136 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.85. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

