Mainstream Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $102.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

