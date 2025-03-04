Mainstream Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.