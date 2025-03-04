Mainstream Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 48,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

