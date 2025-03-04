CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.640-0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.330-3.450 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded up $7.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,295,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,877. The company has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 765.03, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.92. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.90). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.75.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $34,857,130.74. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

