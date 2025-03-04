Short Interest in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW) Declines By 40.4%

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Iron Horse Acquisitions Price Performance
Shares of IROHW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,227. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile
