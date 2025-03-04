Short Interest in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW) Declines By 40.4%

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of IROHW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,227. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

