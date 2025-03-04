Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Trading Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 139,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 471,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Lion One Metals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.