Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Trading Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 139,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 471,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.43.
Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.
