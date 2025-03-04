SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,829,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 3,882,144 shares.The stock last traded at $41.30 and had previously closed at $41.38.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

